Saturday will mostly remain cloudy with a 90 percent chance of rain, the KNMI predicted.

The morning started with the code yellow weather warning for strong winds still largely in place along the coast, the IJsselmeer and Flevoland. The warning was issued on Friday. Though rain and cloud cover will be "persistent," the KNMI said, "During the day it will get drier from the west and the sun will sometimes come out."

In the southeast, the clouds are expected to remain throughout the entire day. Temperatures are predicted to stay between 8 to 12 degrees.

The southwest wind can range between moderate and strong, picking up along the IJsselmeer. During the course of the day, the wind is expected to turn, coming from the west. The KNMI stated that wind will decrease towards the evening in the south and along the coast, remaining at a moderate breeze.

Sunday will bring a slightly larger chance of sunshine with the likelihood of rain remaining at 80 percent. Temperatures will pick up slightly reaching an expected high of 15 degrees.