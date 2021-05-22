An outbreak of the bird flu was discovered in Weert, the ANP announced on Friday night. The outbreak is likely liked back to the highly pathogenic variant of type H5, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

All of the roughly 13 thousand turkeys on the farm were culled, as well as, the 66 thousand lay hens from a farm close by.

Seven further poultry farms are located in a radius of three kilometers near the infected farm. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority said it is investigating whether animals on these farms contracted the disease as well.

A transport ban has been applied to the 128 poultry farms within a radius of ten kilometers around the infected farm. This includes a large part of Maarheeze, an area east of Budel and part of Someren-Eind. The ban applies to poultry, eggs, animal waste and other animals from companies where the birds are kept.

Due to the dangers of the bird flu, otherwise known as the avian flu, national measures, are kept in place. Keepers of laying hens and broilers are subject to a more stringent reporting obligation. Zoos, petting zoos, owners of pet birds are obliged to shield their birds from waterfowl and their excrement.

Three months ago, the bird flu was detected on a laying hen farm in Sint-Oedenrode. All 35 animals on the farm were culled. As a precaution 100 thousand further animals on surrounding poultry farms were also slaughtered.