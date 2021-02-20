Bird flu has been diagnosed at a laying hen farm in Sint-Oedenrode in Noord-Brabant. It is probably a dangerous (highly pathogenic) variant of bird flu, reports the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV).

There are two other poultry farms within a radius of one kilometer around the company. All chickens at the three farms were killed to prevent the virus from spreading. This was ordered by the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA). The infected chicken farm had 35,000 animals, the other two almost 50,000 and 47,000 animals, respectively.

Seven other poultry farms are situated in an area of ​​3 kilometers around the infected farm in Sint-Oedenrode. There, samples will be taken and tested for bird flu.

In a zone of 10 kilometers around the infected farm, a transport ban has gone into effect on Saturday. There are another 26 poultry farms in this area. Due to the ban, no poultry, eggs, poultry manure, and used bedding can be transported.

Additional rules

Stricter rules were already implemented for commercially kept poultry which are still in force. Keepers of laying hens and broilers are subject to a more stringent reporting obligation. They must report the loss of animals to the NVWA earlier. This allows bird flu infections to come to light earlier and reduces the risk of spreading. Zoos, petting zoos, and any other owners of birds and chickens must also protect their poultry so that they do not come into contact with wild water birds and their excrement.