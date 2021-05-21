Dutch meteorological agency KNMI issued a Code Yellow weather warning for wind gusts ranging from 75 to 90 kilometers per hour along the coast and on the IJsselmeer. The warning is set to expire between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday in the Netherlands will be partly cloudy with the possibility of showers. Over the course of the afternoon on Friday, sunny periods may occur locally from time to time. Showers are expected in the southeast on Friday evening with a small chance of thunderstorms.

During evening showers, local wind gusts of around 70 km/h are also possible inland. Strong wind is expected on the IJsselmeer later on Saturday as well.



Maximums will range from 13°C in the Wadden area to a potential 17 °C in Limburg on Friday.

The weekend will start with cloudy and rainy weather in many places across the country. During the day it will get drier and periods of sunny weather may occur. Cloud fields and rain will persist in the southeast. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 12 °C.