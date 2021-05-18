The victim of a Sunday shooting in Amsterdam was identified as 27-year-old Ayla Muntjes by Het Parool. According to the newspaper, the boyfriend of the victim, 26-year old Anis B. was likely the intended target of the attack.

Automatic weapons were used to open fire on the black Mercedes AMG that Muntjes was driving on Sunday evening. After she was shot, she managed to drive herself to a hospital in the area. She succumbed to her injuries by early Monday morning.

Muntjes was said to have recently moved to an apartment in Maassluisstraat where the incident took place. Police confirmed on Monday that the driver of the car was injured and later died in hospital. The other occupant of the car was unharmed during the incident. The police investigation into the matter was ongoing.

The 27-year-old woman moved from Friesland to the Amsterdam area and worked in a tanning salon in Diemen. She was also busy setting up her own company specialized in providing beauty treatments. Friends described her as a cheerful person, but also as someone who tried to move forward with her life after a tough time in Friesland. The newspaper stated her boyfriend, Anis B., was likely the intended target of the shooting.

The Sunday shooting could be linked to a feud that revolves around 130 million euros in cocaine proceeds from the Rotterdam criminal Roger P., known as 'Piet Costa'. P. is alleged to be involved in the underground torture chambers found in Noord-Brabant last year, and plots to assassinate seven people. P. was also linked by authorities to a cocaine smuggling operation that brought thousands of kilograms of the drug in to the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam five years ago.

Parool stated that the shooting on Sunday may have been in retaliation for the murder of Ibrahim 'Ibo' Azaim on May 10 in Rotterdam. In addition, the presumed mistaken identity murder of Serdar Ay, shot dead in Osdorp last October, is also being looked at by the investigation authorities.

The newspaper said he has a long history with criminal investigators, having been accused of several burglaries, a violent mugging, assault, threats, property damage, and fleeing the scene of a traffic accident. A prior accomplice, Hicham M., was later sentenced to life in prison. In 2017, B. allegedly opened fire in a robbery, which justice authorities later qualified as attempted manslaughter.

Anis B.'s attorney denied to Parool that he has any connection to known drug criminals and organizations.