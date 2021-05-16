A member of the Polish delegation for the Eurovision Song Contest tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. This means the entire Polish team, including singer Rafal Brzozowski, have to go into quarantine and will not be able to participate in the opening ceremony in Rotterdam on Sunday.

All song contest members and their delegation teams are tested for the coronavirus every 48 hours. On Thursday, the entire Polish team still tested negative for Covid-19.

In case a member of a delegation contracts the coronavirus, a video message was created in advance by each country to play during the opening ceremony.

The Eurovision Song Contest will kick off Sunday evening at the Cruise Terminal in Rotterdam. All delegation teams will be brought to the location by boat. There they will be welcomed by among others, producer Sietse Bakker and the song contest alderman for Rotterdam, Said Kasmi.