Divers began searching a lake in the holiday park Wernhoutsburg on Sunday at 10 a.m. for further evidence regarding the death of a baby found dead in a garbage bag earlier this week.

The body of a newborn girl was found in a green garbage bag near the lake in Noord-Brabant on Wednesday afternoon by a man walking his dog. Police immediately scanned the area with search dogs and a helicopter. They were unable to trace any suspects.

On Sunday it was still unclear who the parents of the girl are.

Police said they are concerned about the physical and mental wellbeing of the child’s mother.

Authorities have not yet ruled out the possibility that the mother lives in Belgium. “That is purely due to the location of the lake a few kilometers away from the border”, a police spokesperson said to Omroep Brabant.

The discovery of the body made a deep impression on the residents of the park. On Friday, a commemoration was held for the baby girl.