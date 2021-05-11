The number of open vacancies in the Netherlands is very close to the pre-pandemic level, job listings website Indeed said based on their figures, ANP reported. At the end of last month, job website Indeed.com had about 6 percent fewer vacancies than normal, compared to 40 percent fewer recorded last June.

According to the website, a huge number of open vacancies in the tourism sector were added to the website last month. Although there are still about 30% fewer jobs available than before in the tourism sector, it is also showing signs of recovery.

The increase is most likely a result of the recent development of Covid-19 vaccination certificates that may soon allow international travel to resume, Indeed reported. A large number of job postings for positions of hosts, hostesses, or tour guides was added to the website in recent weeks.

According to CEO Frank Oostdam of trade association ANVR, a third of staff in the travel industry have departed since the coronavirus pandemic. But since only “30 to 50 percent of the usual number of trips” will probably be organized this summer, he says that there should be no capacity problems.

According to the Indeed spokesperson, the continued relaxation of the coronavirus measures will lead to more new vacancies. "If the recovery continues in this way, it will not be long before we are at pre-corona levels," she said.

Indeed claims to be the leading job site worldwide, with over 250 million unique visitors per month in more than 60 countries.