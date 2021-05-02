An emergency order for the Leidseplein and other city center areas was issued by the Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, prior to the football match between Ajax and FC Emmen on Sunday afternoon. Authorities are concerned large crowds will celebrate in the streets after the game is finished, breaking coronavirus measures.

The order was issued to prevent crowds from forming should Ajax take home the title as Erdedivise champion. While the emergency order is in place, police are allowed to search people for the possession of weapons, fireworks and alcohol.

The possession of open, as well as, closed bottles of alcohol will be forbidden as long the order lasts not only on the Leidseplein but also on de Wallen, Dam, Rembrandtplein, Westermarkt, Lindengract, Westerstraat and Noordermarkt.

Bars, cafés and restaurants at Leidseplein as well as near the Amsterdam Arena decided themselves to remain closed on Sunday.

The activist group, Nederland in Verzet, was already granted permission for a march through the centrum of Amsterdam on Sunday. Nederland in Verzet is protesting the current regime and the coronavirus measures.

Should Ajax win the game today or it ends with a draw, the Amsterdam football team will be crowned Eredivisie champion. The team wants to include supporters by televising the event and through posts on social media.