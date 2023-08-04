Image
The Ajax logo outside of the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam. 23 March 2019 - Credit: Michael715 / DepositPhotos - License: DepositPhotos
Friday, 4 August 2023 - 16:20
Ajax sign Portuguese winger Borges from Man City
Ajax Amsterdam have signed Portuguese youngster Carlos Borges from English champions Manchester City on a five-year deal, the Dutch club said on Thursday.
Ajax will pay City 14 million euros ($15.32 million) for the 19-year-old winger.
Borges joined City's youth academy in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon and played for their Under-21 team last season, helping them win the championship in Premier League 2.