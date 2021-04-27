A higher percentage of people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus over the past seven days than the previous week-long period, the sixth straight week such a rise has been recorded. Data from public health agency RIVM showed that 10.6 percent of everyone who scheduled their own coronavirus test received a positive diagnosis, up from 10.1 percent a week ago. That figure was 7.7 percent for the week ending March 16.

The estimated number of people contagious with the infection rose to over 181 thousand according to the most recent model, up from 162 thousand. The reproduction (R) value remained virtually unchanged at 1.05, meaning that 100 contagious people will likely infect 105 others.

In combination with weaker coronavirus testing statistics, the data suggests that the Netherlands has not yet reached the peak of new infections, meaning the possibility remains for more Covid-19 hospitalizations over at least the next two or three weeks. The data from the RIVM was released a day before the first significant easing of lockdown restrictions was planned to occur, a decision Prime Minister Mark Rutte justified to the public last week by saying that a plateau had already been reached.

The RIVM’s official weekly data takes is based on the seven days ending at 10 a.m. every Tuesday. During that time, 55,097 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection, a two percent increase. However that figure was expected to rise even higher as the agency was coping with an IT outage that affected data on Monday and Tuesday.

The RIVM said that the data equated to 317 infections per 100 thousand residents last week. It was the first time in over a month that the per capita infection rate rose for people over the age of 80. Only in the age group 70 to 79 years was no increase visible. In the age group 0 to 12 years the increase in the number of reports was greatest (+12%) compared to the previous week.

While the positivity rate this week rose, the number of people who scheduled a test fell by over one percent to 487,294.

There were no significant changes in Covid-19 hospital figures, with 1,661 people admitted into care for treatment of the coronavirus disease, just 11 fewer than last week. Out of that total, 374 were admitted into an intensive care unit, one less than a week ago.

The RIVM also learned of 223 deaths caused by Covid-19 last week. That was an increase of about ten percent.

Since the end of February 2020, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,472,674 times. Covid-19 fatalities which were reported to the RIVM totaled 17,093, though the real total could be higher by as much as ten thousand, according to the CBS.

Some 52 thousand people have required hospitalization for Covid-19 in nursing wards, and 11,500 others were treated for the disease in intensive care. Roughly 10,300 people who died from Covid-19 were hospital patients.