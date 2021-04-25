Two people were killed in a fire in an apartment complex in Delden (Overijssel). These were residents of the house where the fire broke out. One of them was seriously injured and transferred to a hospital, but died there. Firefighters found the other victim in the house.

The fire started at the beginning of the night. It is still unclear how that could have happened.

The fire brigade brought about 40 residents of the apartment complex to safety. This was partly done with aerial work platforms. They have been taken care of in a care center. A resident was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke.

Trauma helicopter

The apartment complex is mainly occupied by seniors. According to the fire brigade, about ten ambulances and a trauma helicopter have been called in because the situation "looked serious". Ultimately, they were not used.

There is a lot of smoke and fire damage in the building. The apartments are uninhabitable. Residents are temporarily sheltered in an adjacent nursing home, a hotel or with family.