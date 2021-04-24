The man who, on Monday evening, pushed a car containing a press photographer and his girlfriend into a ditch with a tractor is being suspected of attempted manslaughter. It concerns a 34-year-old suspect from Lunteren (Gelderland). So far, three suspects have been detained, the police report.

In addition, the police report that a third person has been arrested in the case: a 55-year-old man from Lunteren. Allegedly, he threatened the couple and used violence against them. The same charge applies to a previously arrested 21-year-old man from Barneveld, according to the police.

Several press photographers were attacked on Monday evening when they responded to a report of a car fire. They wanted to take pictures from the public road. Bystanders reacted aggressively and threatened them.

Press photographer Timothy, who was attacked with his girlfriend on Monday evening in Lunteren, reported attempted manslaughter or murder on Tuesday. His car was pushed upside down by a tractor and ended up in a ditch. He and his girlfriend were trapped and were released by the fire brigade.

The photographer was summoned to report on a supposed car fire on Monday evening. "There was no fire to be seen. Suddenly four men approached me and other photographers, the elderly and the young. They threatened us with death, and I immediately had the feeling that they were serious." Because of the seriousness of the threats, Timothy walked back to his car and called the police. "In the car, I saw two men running away, I thought they fled because they didn't want to be caught because of the threat."

Dashcam

After that, it all went very quickly. Four men with sticks ran, smashed the car's windshield, and disappeared. Moments later, the two attackers appeared with a tractor. "In hindsight, I should have left immediately, but behind us were other photographers, so we were stuck."

Timothy's dashcam captured the attack. The shocking images not only showed how the tractor rammed and pushed the car with the press photographer and his girlfriend upside down, but also the anxious cries of help from the two occupants.

Editors-in-chief

The Dtuch Association of Journalists (NVJ) and the Association of Editors-in-Chief were shocked by the attack. The society called this "a new low point in the circumstances in which journalists have to do their jobs. It illustrates the constant threat under which journalism in the Netherlands has to operate."