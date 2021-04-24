In the Npprd-Brabant village of Lepelstraat (municipality of Bergen op Zoom), local residents attacked each other with a hatchet and a hammer.

The police received a report on Friday evening that an aggressive man was waving a hatchet on Antoniusplein. Upon his arrest, the 47-year-old man said he had been hit on the face with a hammer by a local resident. He pointed to a man standing on the street corner. This 25-year-old man was also arrested.

The two would have been in conflict with each other for some time. They were both arrested for open assault.