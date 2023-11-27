The police arrested a 22-year-old man from Halsteren for assaulting a police officer twice in one night. The man resisted the emergency services’ attempts to get him admitted to a hospital, the police said.

At around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a home in Tholen to help paramedics at the scene. “A 22-year-old man from Halseteren was not doing well. The man needed medical care and had to go to a hospital but did not cooperate,” the police said. Police officers eventually handcuffed him and took him to the ambulance, where he kicked one of the cops.

A few hours later, the police were called to a hospital in Bergen op Zoom, where the man had been taken. According to the police, the 22-year-old man attacked security personnel and others at the hospital. “He continued to behave aggressively and punched a police officer.” A police spokesperson told ANP that it was the same cop assaulted by the man earlier in the evening.

The police arrested the man and took him to a police station. The officer involved pressed charges of assault against him.