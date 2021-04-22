KPN and Ziggo, the largest telecom providers in the Netherlands, will soon announce their new rates which will result in a large part of the Dutch population soon paying more for internet, television and telephone calls, ANP reported. According to pricing comparison site Pricewise, consumers can expect an annual average price increase of 27 euros this year.

The two telecoms are expected to announce their rates in May. When rate increases are higher than inflation, customers have the right to cancel their contracts and switch providers free of charge. According to Pricewise, this scenario could become a likely option for KPN and Ziggo users.

"At KPN, the price increase is based on the investment in the network and the roll-out of fiber," said Pricewise industry analyst Jeroen Snellen. He expects KPN to increase their monthly fees by 2.50 euros starting in July.

Ziggo is also investing in its network so that its users can be offered higher download speeds. This will likely result in monthly prices jumping up by two euros from July.

T-Mobile already introduced a price hike this year based on a 1.6 percent inflation rate, Pricewise said.

The expected rate increase for this year is somewhat higher than that of 2020 when prices rose by an average 20 euros. Over the past three years, telecom tariffs for consumers have jumped by an average of 25 euros each year.