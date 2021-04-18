The police arrested six people on Saturday evening after a car deliberately ran over a young woman several times in the Amsterdam Noord district. According to local broadcaster AT5, it was a taxi driver who had a conflict with the woman, but the police have not yet confirmed this as of Sunday.

The woman was run over three times, according to bystanders. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police reported on Twitter.

The driver of the car and the co-driver have been arrested. Four bystanders who destroyed the car in anger after the incident were also arrested for open assault.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on the Ranonkelkade. Police are looking for witnesses to the incident and have started an investigation.