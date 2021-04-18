The police arrested a 25-year-old man without a permanent residence on Saturday at around 7:30 pm in Zuidzande (Zeeland) for assaulting two police officers.

The police received a report on Saturday evening that someone was trying to break into a house on the Dorpsstraat or possibly destroy a car mirror. The moment the officers were present, an officer was immediately headbutted. He was badly injured and went to the hospital for medical care. Another officer was bruised.

Police had to use pepper spray to apprehend the suspect, who has remained in police custody for further questioning.