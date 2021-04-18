An estimated three to four hundred people had gathered on Saturday afternoon in De Goorn in Noord-Holland for a big street party. They celebrated the village's annual fair there. The police were present from the start and eventually decided to intervene a little before 9.30 pm. The atmosphere grew grimmer, and a few dozen police officers ended the party.

Initially, the atmosphere was mainly pleasant, and the police only watched to "keep the situation manageable". The partygoers, young and old, barbecued and drank beer. Music played here and there. The partygoers did not keep a safe social distance most of the time. The police closed the street to traffic and monitored it.

This weekend there would be the annual fair in De Goorn, but this could not take place due to the corona measures - just like last year. However, the people of De Goorn, especially younger people, were not deprived of the party. "It is only fair. We will not let that party be take away from us," said a party guest. "We know it's not allowed, but now it's a shame about corona."

Shortly before 9.30 pm, the police intervened and swept the street clean. The partying public threw glass at officers. The police were on the scene with dogs and used their batons.

Party Cambuur supporters

On Friday evening, it was also decided in Leeuwarden not to enforce the corona rules during a spontaneous party. There about two thousand supporters of the Leeuwarden football club Cambuur had gathered at the stadium to celebrate their club's return to the Eredivisie.

"There has been continuous monitoring via the cameras. Because it involved a large group of people, it was decided to keep it manageable rather than to maintain it, "said spokesman Rob Leemhuis to the Leeuwarder Courant. The police did not have to intervene.