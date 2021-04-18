1,067,000 people watched the funeral of British Prince Philip on NPO1. On Saturday afternoon, in a small party of about thirty people, the last tribute was paid to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last week at age 99.

Possibly even more Dutch people watched directly via British channels such as BBC 1 or ITV. These figures are not included in SKO's daily reports.

Prince Philip's funeral was broadcast live on Saturday afternoon. Astrid Kersseboom, Suse van Kleef and Tim de Wit reported for the NOS.

Prince Philip's body was taken in a converted Land Rover designed by himself to St George's Chapel, where the service was held. All guests wore a face mask during the ceremony, and Queen Elizabeth (94) was sitting alone due to the corona measures.