Police have asked for the public's help to find the perpetrator of an attack that took place at the Mieraskerk in Krimpen aan den IJssel on March 30. Police have released the photo of a suspect from the church's security camera and asked the public to report immediately if they recognize the attacker.

The Mieraskerk previously came into the spotlight on Sunday, March 27, when a reporter from RTV Rijnmond was hit by a car while reporting on the hundreds of churchgoers getting together for a service, disregarding prevailing advice and restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic. A 43-year-old man from Krimpen aan den IJssel was arrested in the aftermath but was later released.

The explosion took place on March 30 at around 4:35 a.m. when residents were startled by a loud bang and smoke. According to the police spokesman, a firework bomb was likely used. No one was injured during the attack but the front of the church building was largely damaged. It remained unclear whether the attack was a targeted action.

Officers have already spoken to several people about the case and the investigation was still ongoing. Anyone with knowledge of the person in the security camera image should contact police directly.