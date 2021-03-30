An explosion took place at the Mieras Church in Krimpen aan den IJssel on Tuesday morning. There are no injuries, but the front of the church building is damaged, reported AD. It is believed that the attack is connected to Sunday’s incident when a journalist was assaulted at the church’s door following the service.

Police confirmed on Twitter that residents were startled by a loud bang and smoke around 04:35 on Tuesday morning. According to the police spokesman, a firework was likely used, although this has yet to be confirmed by officers on the spot. The police investigation is still underway, thus it remains to be confirmed whether this was a targeted action.

The Mieras Church came into the spotlight on Sunday when a reporter from RTV Rijnmond was hit while reporting on the hundreds of churchgoers getting together despite the corona rules. A 43-year-old man from Krimpen aan den IJssel was arrested in the aftermath but was later released. He will have to answer to the public prosecutor at a later date.

In another attack on Sunday, at the Sion Church in Urk, a PowNed reporter was intentionally hit by a car.