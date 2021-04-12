Fraudulent emails asking recipients to pay for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment are currently in circulation, public health agency RIVM warns. The emails ask for payment in return for a vaccination appointment, and should a person mistakenly pay the fee, a false confirmation email is sent stating that the application is being processed by Medicorps.

The messages were sent by neither the RIVM nor the epidemic outbreak control center, Medicorp, the RIVM says. The organization posted a screen capture of a scam email a number of people have received on Monday, which suggested ”their application for vaccination was being processed by Medicorps.” An email also claimed that a “payment has been received.”

Er is momenteel een #nep e-mailbericht in omloop waarin mensen namens het RIVM worden uitgenodigd voor een #vaccinatie tegen betaling. Dit is géén officieel bericht van het #RIVM. De #coronavaccinatie is voor iedereen gratis.#fakenews



Meer info: https://t.co/lgJwmqd3kE pic.twitter.com/uDTVMNyNlv — RIVM (@rivm) April 10, 2021

Coronavirus vaccinations are free in the Netherlands. Additionally, the RIVM has not collaborated with Medicorps on the vaccination campaign.

The RIVM only sends invitations for vaccination by a letter that contains personal data. Healthcare workers receive an invitation from their employers, while the general public receives the invitation either by municipal health service GGD or their general practitioner. They also emphasized that no invitations will be sent by email and that the coronavirus vaccine is provided at no cost.

Recipients of the message are strongly advised not to click on the links contained in the message or call the telephone number listed, and to delete the email. People who have received the phishing email can report it via the Fraud Helpdesk.