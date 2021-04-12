Students in the Netherlands will be able to physically attend classes at universities on a limited basis from April 26 as previously expected, government sources told newswire ANP. All students attending lessons will need to present a negative Covid-19 access test, and all of the coronavirus social distancing measures will remain in force at all facilities.

Sources said the students will be able to attend lectures about one day per week, as Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during a press conference last month. Also during that event, Rutte said that some other coronavirus restrictions could be relaxed, like the reopening of cafe terraces and the elimination of the curfew.

The government announced on Sunday that it would delay the initial terrace reopening and any change to the curfew policy until at least April 28. The National Student Union (LSVb) said in response that it was crucial for research and applied sciences universities to reopen as planned on April 26.

“The students are being pushed to their limits. They have been sitting inside on their laptops since December. We do not find it acceptable if the reopening is postponed again”, LSVb chair Lyle Muns stated.

The LSVb also stated that higher education can safely reopen in a normal regime and with practicing social distancing. Self-tests have also been purchased en masse and were planned to be distributed among the students.