The police ended a party in a rural area near Naaldwijk (Zuid-Holland) on Saturday night. Numerous officers with police dogs came to the location at Opstalweg. Images show how young partygoers are arrested. All partygoers present, about 40 people, have been taken into custody because they did not want to leave, says a police spokeswoman.

Several units moved to the industrial estate after it was suspected that a party was going on there. The police heard a lot of noise coming from somewhere during a surveillance round.

According to a press photographer, there were about 40 partygoers who did not exactly welcome the agents. He speaks of "heavy-handed arrests". For example, images show how some youngesters were handcuffed and brought into custody by officers.