Police in The Hague opted to arrest a group of Extinction Rebellion activists who did not comply with orders to leave the Binnenhof in The Hague. About a hundred protesters were present when police began taking them into custody, Trouw reported.

The arrests occurred on Friday at a climate change protest organized by the activist group. They want the politicians who form the next Cabinet to protect biodiversity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to “net-zero” by 2025.

De politie is begonnen met het afvoeren van de aangehouden demonstranten op het #Plein #KorteVijverberg. pic.twitter.com/xyfKkljlVW — Regio15.nl (@regio15) April 9, 2021

Politicians should stop focussing on political viability and economic growth, and focus on the policies necessary to preserve the planet for plants, animals and people", one of the activists said.

According to a police representative, the campaigners were warned that the protest was not allowed and were asked to leave.

Actievoerders van @NLRebellion Rebellion protesteren momenteel bij de ingang van het #Binnenhof in Den Haag. De ingang naar het Binnenhof is afgesloten en de politie is in grote aantallen aanwezig. pic.twitter.com/Cki5K1IAm4 — Redactie District8.net (@RedactieD8) April 9, 2021

The demonstration in The Hague marks the start of an action week organized by Extinction Rebellion with a series of protests under the title 'Earth Parade'. Over the next few days, the demonstrations are set to take place in Utrecht, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Nijmegen.

On Saturday afternoon, the police arrested several people who participated in an Extinction Rebellion campaign in Eindhoven when cycling activists blocked a roundabout. A few others chained themselves or climbed a tree.https://twitter.com/NLRebellion/status/1380450855992897537