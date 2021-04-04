On Saturday afternoon, the police arrested several people who participated in an Extinction Rebellion campaign in Eindhoven. This happened on the Beukenlaan in the municipality located in Noord-Brabant, where cycling activists blocked a roundabout, and others had chained themselves or climbed a tree.

According to the police, the activists did not have permission to demonstrate and they blocked a roundabout while cycling. After a few laps around the roundabout, officers asked them to stop. When they refused, about ten cyclists were arrested by order of Mayor John Jorritsma.

The police then tried to release the people who chained themselves up in the area and get people who climbed the tree to come down, after which they were also arrested. In total, according to the police, about 20 to 25 people took part in the action. They were all taken back to the police station.

According to activists, the bike ride is part of the "spring rebellion." They are thus protesting against the three Rutte cabinets "in which no climate target was achieved." On April 9, Extinction Rebellion in The Hague wants to carry out what is called "major disruptive action" for a better climate.