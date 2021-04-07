The forced closure of tanning salons as part of the coronavirus lockdown must remain in place for now. The Court in the Hague has ruled on Wednesday that the Dutch State is not obliged to reverse its decision to keep tanning salons closed, following a lawsuit filed by the tanning studio industry representative SVZ in March.

SVZ demanded the reopening of the tanning salons in proceedings explaining the contact professions such as hairdressers and beauty salons were already allowed to reopen. The industry representatives explained they could safely do the same as hardly any contact is needed between staff and visitors coming to a tanning salon.

However, the court found that to be irrelevant, ruling that the State had to make choices because it could not afford to relax the measures in all the industries at the same time. Moreover, while tanning salons may be relatively safe, extra openings would also lead to more visits and therefore more risks.

The tanning salon industry is not the first that failed to force reopening through the courts. Similar attempts from the catering industry and shops were also previously rejected.