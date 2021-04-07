Registration will open on Wednesday for a trial program to test if the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection can be limited at cafes and restaurants. Experiments will be carried out during 90-minute windows from April 14 - 17 at five different cafes in the Utrecht city center.

A booking on the Fieldlab Cafes website and a negative coronavirus test certificate will be required to enter. The certificate can be obtained at the Jaarbeurs coronavirus test center in Utrecht.

Research on the process, experience, and the effects of attendance will be carried out by TNO. The scientists will look at how staff and guests interact in a cafe setting, and how people move through the environment.

The participating bars are Hofman, De Beurs, Ubica, VinVin, and 't Oude Pierement. The Fieldlab Cafes tests were organized by the City of Utrecht, two catering industry associations, the Ministry of Economic Affairs

“The insights gained from this trial in Utrecht are important for the reopening of cafés throughout the Netherlands. That is an important ray of hope for all catering entrepreneurs and their guests,” remarked Utrecht Mayor Sharon Dijksma when the events were announced.

The experiment was scaled down from original plans as the daily number of coronavirus infections reported nationally rose by 60 percent last month.