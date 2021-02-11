Utrecht wants to reopen three catering establishments as an experiment to see under which conditions restaurants and the like can open again in the coronavirus pandemic, NOS reports.

The experiment, an initiative of the Utrecht branches of hospitality association KHN and municipal health service GGD, involves opening one restaurant with seating only, a restaurant with a bar, and a fast food restaurant. The municipality will make sure that the knowledge gathered is shared quickly nationwide, so that the lessons learned can be used elsewhere.

"I think most people understand that the lockdown is necessary, but at the same time are looking for perspective," Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma said to the broadcaster. "Then you have to prepare for what comes next. That will mean a controlled reopening, I suspect. If we can contribute to that in a good way, then we are happy to do so."

If the national government agrees, the experiment can start within two weeks. The participating restaurants will be selected after the green light comes from The Hague. The number of customers allowed will be determined based on the size of the restaurants. Employees and customers will have to be tested for the coronavirus regularly throughout the experiment.