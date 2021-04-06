ABN Amro will offer Google Pay via its own Android app in the second quarter this year. According to the bank, there is a great demand among customers for mobile payment options supported on Android devices. The Google Pay app itself is not yet available in the Netherlands.

"ABN Amro clients will soon be able to pay quickly and easily for in-person, in-app and online purchases using their Android smartphone within the ABN Amro app, at no extra charge," the bank stated.

“The new, innovative functions Google Pay offers are a good fit for our strategy of building a future-proof bank," said Maarten van Rutte, who runs digital payment business development at the bank.

Google previously announced that the need to pay digitally and contactless in stores increased significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dutch bank ING saw debit card payments in the Netherlands rebound after retailers and service providers were allowed to begin accepting some customers in person.

In November, the banks Bunq, N26 and Revolut were the first to offer Google Pay in the Netherlands. Through those online banks, Google Pay can already be used in all stores that accept payments with Mastercard and Visa.

Google Pay started in the United States back in 2015 and is available in 40 countries, many of these in Europe. Apple's counterpart service that is used on iPhones, Apple Pay, has been available in the Netherlands since 2019.