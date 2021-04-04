Easter Monday will be one of the coldest ever recorded. With 5-6 degrees, it is unnaturally cold for April. Hail and snow showers create a winter-like atmosphere. The hail may temporarily persist, and an icy northwest wind will cause chilly temperatures. In the night from Monday to Tuesday, there is a chance of light frost, and if it snows in certain areas, streets may turn white temporarily.

Very cold for April

Monday afternoon rain showers will persist, and temperatures will not exceed 5-6 degrees. With this, the Netherlands is experiencing one of the coldest Easters since measurements started. Normally it is 11-14 degrees at the beginning of April; it is thus exceptionally cold for this time of the year. A thick winter coat is recommended, and a hat and gloves would also be nice if you go outside for a while.

Chance of snow

Certain parts of the country may temporarily turn white on Monday due to hail and the chance of snow. From Monday to Tuesday, the temperature will drop close to freezing, and during clear periods it will freeze 1 or 2 degrees locally.

Coldest Easter

The coldest Easter Monday since 1901 was on March 30, 1964, when temperatures did not exceed 4.5 degrees. April 9 in 1917 is in second place. Then, a maximum temperature of 4.9 degrees was measured.

This century, Easter Mondays have been particularly cold, especially in 2008, with a maximum temperature of 5.9 degrees. So it remains to be seen whether Easter Monday this year will take over the record of coldest Easter ever measured. The chance of snow is less remarkable. It snows about every seven years around Easter; for example, it snowed in 2001, 2008, and 2013.