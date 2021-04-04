A car slipped off the road and fell into the water at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday at the VOC quay in Oostenburg in Amsterdam.

After a report, the police went there, and the diving team of the rescue brigade arrived quickly on the spot. The dive team removed the two occupants - a man and a woman - from the vehicle.

They were resuscitated on the spot and then transported to the hospital in critical condition. "Since then, there have been no updates on their health status, so as far as we know, their state is still critical," said a police spokesman.

It is not yet known how the car ended up in the water.