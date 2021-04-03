Omroep Zwart by Akwasi and Gianni Grot and Ongehoord Nederland by Arnold Karskens both managed to get the 50 thousand members required to join the broadcasting system, the Media Authority announced. With that the two aspiring broadcasters are one step closer to accreditation, NU.nl reports.

Omroep Zwart and Ongehoord Nederland still have a few legal conditions to meet before they can join public broadcasting in the Netherlands. For example, they need to submit a complete policy plan, including ten concrete TV and radio formats.

The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and Media will decide which broadcasters can get accredited before August 1, with advice from the Media Authority and Council for Culture. As things stand now, it looks like the Netherlands will have 11 broadcasters from that date, according to NU.nl.