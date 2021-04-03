At a jeweler on the Buikslotermeerplein in Amsterdam-Noord, an explosive attack took place in the night from Friday to Saturday, the police reported. Several suspects broke into the shop using explosives.

The perpetrators escaped. The police are looking for the suspects from the ground and the air. It is not known whether they have stolen anything.

The area surrounding the square has been cordoned off because of damage to the jewelry store and the rubble. The criminal investigation department is on site for (trace) investigation. The Explosives Clearance Service of Defense has also been called up for further analysis.

Damage across the street

On Saturday morning, shocked staff waited in front of the store to assess the damage. A telephone shop across the street was also damaged due to the force of the explosion.

An employee of the jeweler says that he and his colleagues had to wait for the insurance company and repair staff until they could enter. Under the roller shutter, one could see that there was a lot of damage in the store. They could not yet say whether a lot of jewels were missing.

This is not the first time that the jeweler has been the victim of criminals, he says. "We were also robbed once seven years ago."