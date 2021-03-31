A weekend holiday in the own country is popular among Netherlands residents over Easter this year.

For the upcoming weekend, many booked hotels and vacation houses, particularly along the Dutch coast, the ANP reports. On Booking.com destinations such as Noordwijk aan Zee, Zandvoort and Texel were in high demand.

The booking website Zoover reported that camping sites and holiday parks were often searched making up 42 and 32 percent of all searches. Roompot’s holiday parks had already received their first bookings over a year ago. “Since the spring break, many people have started to book for Easter. Now the first bookings for next year’s Easter holiday will follow”, a spokesperson for Zoover said.

City trips also remain popular as a quick getaway. On Booking.com, Amsterdam was searched most frequently for the Easter holiday, followed by Maastricht.

The most booked accommodation type for the coming weekend was primarily hotels, followed by bed & breakfast, apartments and holiday homes.