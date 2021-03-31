Wednesday will be another warm spring day in the Netherlands, with plenty of sunshine and maximums climbing up to 25 degrees Celsius in some places, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Maximum temperatures will range between 17 degrees on the Wadden and 24 degrees in the south, with some places in the south even seeing thermometers climb to a summery 25 degrees Celsius. Some clouds will enter the country from the west in the afternoon and evening, but the day will remain dry.

Tuesday was the first official warm day of 2020, with maximums at the national weather station in De Bilt climbing above 20 degrees. Netherlands residents went outside en masse to enjoy the sunny and warm weather, resulting in municipalities having to close multiple parks because they became so crowded that visitors could no longer maintain social distancing.

Amsterdam closed down the Vondelpark, Tilburg closed the Spoorpark, and Maastricht closed its Statdspark, according to RTL Nieuws. In Maastricht, the police and municipal enforcers cleared the Stadspark of the few hundred people who gathered there, arresting one person for failing to identify themself, and handing out multiple fines. In Amsterdam and Tilburg, the people already in the park were allowed to stay, but no more people were let in.

Thursday will have more clouds, but still lots of room for sunshine. Cooler air entering the country from the north means that maximum temperatures will vary widely. The area around the Wadden won't see temps higher than 9 degrees Celsius, while in the south thermometers will still climb to around 20 degrees.

Easter weekend will also have many sunny periods, but the days will be cooler with maximums ranging between 9 and 15 degrees. Rain is expected from Monday.