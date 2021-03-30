The Netherlands and 22 other countries pledged support for an international pandemic treaty intended to improve pandemic preparedness and response. Departing Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed the treaty on Tuesday, NU.nl reports.

The treaty's goal is to improve international cooperation in the field of early warning systems, information exchange, and research. It also aims to strengthen the local, regional and worldwide production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, diagnostic tools, and personal protective gear.

The convention was proposed by World Health Organization (WHO) director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and EU President Charles Michel. The intention is that it will be anchored in the WHO Act of Establishment. "There will be another pandemic and other serious health crises. No government or multilateral body can deal with this threat alone," the treaty states.

In addition to Rutte, the treaty was also signed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The presidents of Indonesia, South Africa, and South Korea are also among the signatories. And more and more countries are supporting the plan, Michel said.

The hope is that the treaty will build "a more robust international health architecture" to protect future generations. "The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us in a powerful way that no one is safe until everyone is safe," the signatories said. "Our weaknesses and our divisions have given Covid-19 free rein. So we must seize this opportunity to unite."