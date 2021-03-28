A motorist hit the crash barrier on the A27 near Utrecht on Saturday evening around midnight. The occupants, according to the Safety Region Utrecht (VRU), a woman and a child, would have gotten out of the car on time. Shortly afterward, the vehicle caught fire.

Both occupants were injured by the impact and were treated on the spot by ambulance personnel. Due to the seriousness of the accident, a trauma helicopter was called in, but it did not land in the end. The woman and the child were both rushed to the hospital.

The fire completely destroyed the car. Yet, luckily the fire brigade quickly got the flames under control.

Due to the accident, the police closed the exit to Maarssen and part of the highway. There is no investigation into the cause of the accident. A recovery company has meanwhile towed the destroyed car.