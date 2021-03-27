A large amount of drug waste was dumped in Asten in Noord-Brabant on Friday night. According to an eyewitness, it concerns at least "thousands of liters." The dumping was discovered early on Saturday morning by a passerby.

"It seems to have been a truckload," said an eyewitness. "The barrels were on a road and in a ditch. There were also pallets in the bushes." According to a police spokeswoman, it involved 21 large barrels, seven huge liquid tanks, and 11 jerry cans.

Leaks

Several barrels leaked. "This caused a chemical reaction," said the eyewitness, pointing to the fumes coming from there. Emergency services were called in to clean up the drug waste. Cleaning up the drug waste will take all day. The ditch, in which there was not much water, is being drained.

"Thank goodness"

According to a spokeswoman for the Aa en Maas water board, the pollution is relatively low, because most of the drug waste was on the road. "Thank goodness the impact on nature is therefore very small."