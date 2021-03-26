On Friday, more than a week after the 2021 parliamentary election in the Netherlands, the Electoral Council will determine the official results and announce which 150 people will represent the Dutch population in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, ANP reports.

The Electoral Council session will start at noon. The Council will announce how many votes each party received, determine how the 150 parliamentary seats are divided, and determine which candidates received enough preferential votes for a place in the Kamer. People can also object to the result during this session.

The Electoral Council's determination is based on the results submitted by the 20 electoral districts, which are based on the results of the 352 Dutch municipalities, the special municipalities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, and mail-in votes from Dutch people abroad.

Once the Electoral Council determined the result, the Credentials Committee of the Tweede Kamer must confirm the final results and check that all elected candidates meet the conditions.

The new parliamentarians will be sworn in on March 31.