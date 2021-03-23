Amsterdam announced its election results on Monday night and it meant an extra seat for the D66, at the expense of the VVD. With only the results of The Hague and mail-in votes from Dutch abroad still outstanding, the D66 stands at 24 seats and the VVD at 34, according to the ANP election service.

Sigrid Kaag's D66 received almost 100 thousand votes in Amsterdam, making it the biggest party in the capital. The VVD came in second place with over 50 thousand votes. The Amsterdam results didn't change anything for the other parties regarding seats in parliament.

The Hague is expected to announce its results later on Tuesday. The results of votes from Dutch abroad are also expected today. Whether these will cause a shift in the distribution of seats is not clear. The VVD is leading in The Hague, and both VVD and D66 are popular among Dutch abroad, according to NOS.