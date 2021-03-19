With 99.4 percent of the votes counted, the final results of the 2021 parliamentary election are almost in. Those final votes will be exciting for the D66, as they could mean an extra seat in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, according to the ANP prognosis.

The latest prognosis has the D66 on 23 seats, one less than the previous prognosis. But the latest one did not include the votes from Leiden, which came in on Thursday night. Sigrid Kaag's D66 became the biggest party in Leiden with 23.2 percent of the votes, compared to 20.9 percent four years ago. The VVD came in second place with 15.1 percent of the votes.

The prognosis also does not include the results of Nissewaard, where the D66 is third largest party with 9.7 percent of the vote, nor the tens of thousands of mail-in votes from Dutch abroad. These results, which are expected on Friday afternoon, could cause some small shifts in the prognosis. Especially for the D66, which is on the cusp of a 24th seat.



Compared to the prognosis at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, newcomer BIJ1 is up by one seat and thereby entering the Tweede Kamer. DENK is also up by one, while VVD, D66 and JA1 all have one fewer seat.