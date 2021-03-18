The VVD and D66 received the most votes in the 2021 parliamentary elections, getting 36 and 24 parliamentary seats respectively, according to the ANP prognosis on Thursday morning based on about 78 percent of the votes being counted.

78.4 percent of votes were counted by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday. The smaller and medium sized municipalities in particular already counted all their votes. The large cities are still working on it, but are reporting interim results.

On Wednesday night, after the exit polls revealed that the VVD would likely be the biggest party again, leader Mark Rutte said that he was "super proud" that his party won the election for the fourth time in a row. He also congratulated D66 leader Sigrid Kaag and said it was "obvious" that the VVD and D66 would talk about the next coalition.

Rutte also said that he wants to involve the CDA in these discussions. According to the prognosis, the CDA will have 15 seats in parliament. As things stand now, a VVD-D66-CDA coalition would have 75 seats in parliament - exactly half and one short of a majority.