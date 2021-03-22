The alleged driver of a Porsche Cayenne that was crashed into an apartment in Eindhoven on Saturday, was arrested one day later by the SWAT team, the AD reports.

“The suspect has been taken into custody and will be questioned”, a police officer from Eindhoven announced on Instagram. The 48-year-old man’s apartment has also been searched.

He reportedly crashed his 2018 Porsche into an apartment in the Fagotstraat in Eindhoven around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to family members, this was due to a relationship conflict.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang in the early morning hours. A vehicle was spotted driving through the fence and into the living room of the home causing huge damages to the building and the car. Neighbors say the suspect accelerated multiple times. One resident stated they saw another car speeding off shortly after the incident.

At the time of the crash, the inhabitants of the apartment were at home. Luckily, no one was wounded during the crash.

The car was removed from the apartment with the help of two tow trucks.