A 55-year-old man was detained by police investigating the death of a 58-year-old woman found in an elder care facility in Eindhoven. The woman's body was found on Friday afternoon, and a day later, investigators were still trying to piece together what led to her death.

It happened at the Vitalis Berckelhof residential care center on Generaal Cronjéstraat. Located in the Doornakkers-Oost district, the facility also has dedicated services for people with dementia.

"Just before 4 p.m., the police received a report that contact could not be made with the resident of an apartment in a care complex. Officers then entered the apartment and found a woman lifeless," police said in a statement on Saturday. Soon after, they arrested the 55-year-old man inside the complex. He was brought to a police station for questioning. The cause of the woman's death was not released, and her connection to the suspect was not disclosed.

Witnesses who saw the suspect taken into custody noted that police had wrapped a plastic bag around his hands. The bag was secured in place with tape, according to Omroep Brabant. Bagging a suspect's hands can be a method to preserve forensic evidence, including blood, another person's skin cells, or gunshot residue released from a firearm.

The initial investigation brought a large number of police officers to the facility, including several specialist forensic investigation vehicles. Detectives were still busy taking witness statements on Saturday in an attempt to sort out what led up to the woman's death.