Outgoing State Secretary Mona Keijzer of Economic Affairs tested positive for Covid-19, she said on Twitter on Monday. She will quarantine at home.

"Don't worry, I feel fine. Of course I am in home isolation and so I will be doing my work digitally for the coming period," she said.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge went into quarantine at home after the CoronaMelder app informed him that he had close contact with someone who was infected with the coronavirus.

De Jonge went to get tested on Saturday and tested negative.