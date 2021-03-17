Departing Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health is in quarantine after the CoronaMelder app informed him that he may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, he said on Twitter.

De Jonge doesn't have any symptoms at this time and feels fine, he said. He will work from home for the coming days and get tested for the coronavirus on Saturday, or sooner if he develops symptoms.

This is turning into something of a day for the CDA politician. Earlier on Wednesday he was turned away at a polling station in Rotterdam because his passport had expired and he had no other form of valid ID on him. He had to go home, get ID and come back.

At least he managed to cast his vote before going into quarantine.

On Twitter, EenVandaag presenter Lammert de Bruin wished De Jonge "strength", saying that this is clearly not his day. The departing Minister replied that "the day is only halfway".