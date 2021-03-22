Last week, the police issued 5,906 fines for breaking the coronavirus curfew, the police said on Monday. That is over 100 less than the 6,014 curfew fines issued the week before. Netherlands residents have to be in their homes between 9:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The police also issued 159 fines for violating the ban on group formation last week and broke up 49 illegal parties over the weekend. The week before there were 278 fines and 60 illegal parties.

217 people were given a warning for violating other coronavirus measures and restrictions, compared to 228 the week before.