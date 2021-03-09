Last week the police issued 6,014 fines for people not adhering to the coronavirus curfew, nearly a thousand less than the week before. Netherlands residents have to be in their homes between 9:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The police also issued 278 fines for people violating the ban on gathering in groups, and 228 warnings for ignoring other coronavirus measures, compared to 343 and 280 the week before.

A total of 60 illegal parties were broken up over the weekend. The previous weekend, 80 illegal parties were shut down.